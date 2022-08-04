Half Year 2022 Morgan Sindall Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

John Christopher Morgan - Morgan Sindall Group plc - Founder, CEO & Director



Two, I'm going to do a very brief introduction. Steve will go through the financial and operational review, and then I'm going to spend some time looking at the outlook after that.



So very pleased. Record first half results despite really significant inflation and market headwinds. And I would actually like to really thank our teams of people up and down the country who've had to deal with this inflation, which has not been easy, and a big thank you to everybody.



Our balance sheet is really, really important, and we continue to be completely committed to having significant daily cash.



In these times of inflation and other market headwinds, our operational rigor, contract discipline and risk management could not be more important. And we're really, really homing in on that.



We've got a high-quality order book, and actually, it's the quality of that order book, how much embedded margin is in that order book and how much risk is much more important than the size of the order book. So we're