Full Year 2022 Morgan Sindall Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

John Christopher Morgan - Morgan Sindall Group plc - Founder, CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody. I'm going to do a brief introduction. Steve will go through the financial and operational review and indeed, the ESG update, and I'll come back and talk about strategy and outlook.



So then we're really pleased that we had record results last year, particularly with inflation and other market headwinds. It's quite interesting because none of our staff or very few of our staff have actually had to manage business through inflation or times like this before. And it's because they've done such a great job being patient and tenacious that we're able to have the results that we've got, and I really want to thank them very much indeed. But it's not just our staff. It's also our supply chain and our customers who've had to work with us, and we've had to work with them to find ways to get jobs to work, and I'd like to thank them all as well.



Our balance sheet is really important to us. And I know you've heard us bang on about that before, but it is really important for us to win the long-term