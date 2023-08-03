Aug 03, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 03, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Chris Booth

Morgan Sindall Group plc - MD of Fit Out

* John Christopher Morgan

Morgan Sindall Group plc - Founder, CEO & Director

* Stephen Crummett

Morgan Sindall Group plc - Finance Director & Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Alexandro da Silva O'Hanlon

Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Andrew Nussey

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

* Joseph William Spooner

HSBC, Research Division - UK MidCap Equity Analyst

* Stephen Joseph Rawlinson

Applied Value Limited - Director & Analyst



=====================

John Christopher Morgan - Morgan Sindall Group plc - Founder, CEO & Director



Well, good morning, and welcome to our half year results presentation. Steve Crummett and I are joined by Chris Booth, MD of our Fit Out division.