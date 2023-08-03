Aug 03, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 03, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Chris Booth
Morgan Sindall Group plc - MD of Fit Out
* John Christopher Morgan
Morgan Sindall Group plc - Founder, CEO & Director
* Stephen Crummett
Morgan Sindall Group plc - Finance Director & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Alexandro da Silva O'Hanlon
Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Andrew Nussey
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst
* Joseph William Spooner
HSBC, Research Division - UK MidCap Equity Analyst
* Stephen Joseph Rawlinson
Applied Value Limited - Director & Analyst
=====================
John Christopher Morgan - Morgan Sindall Group plc - Founder, CEO & Director
Well, good morning, and welcome to our half year results presentation. Steve Crummett and I are joined by Chris Booth, MD of our Fit Out division.
Half Year 2023 Morgan Sindall Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 03, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...