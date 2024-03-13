3M Co at JPMorgan Industrials Conference Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 11:15AM GMT

Charles Stephen Tusa - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD



All right. Great. Kicking off day 2 here bright and early, 7:15, so glad to see everybody here. Very happy to have Mike and Monish from 3M with us.



Mike is going to make a few opening remarks, and then we'll jump right into Q&A. So Mike, thanks for being here. Again, congrats on the announcement yesterday.



Michael F. Roman - 3M Company - Chairman & CEO



Yes. Thanks, Steve. I'll start there, the leadership announcement yesterday. So I'll just start by saying I'm excited to have Bill Brown joining 3M as CEO on May 1, and Bill brings an incredibly strong track record as Chairman and CEO of L3 Harris Technologies. And he was also Chairman and CEO of Harris Corporation before the merger. He had also an extensive experience as a business leader with United Technologies. They'll -- he brings all of that leadership experience with 3M.



So we're excited to be working on the transition. I'll be moving to Executive Chair on May 1. Bill will stand for election to the Board as