May 23, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Nickyl Raithatha
Moonpig Group plc - CEO
* Andy MacKinnon
Moonpig Group plc - CFO
* Ronan Tighe
Moonpig Group plc - Chief Product Officer
Nickyl Raithatha - Moonpig Group plc - CEO
Good morning, everybody. I'm Nickyl Raithatha, Chief Exec of Moonpig Group, and I'm here today with Andy MacKinnon, our CFO, to tell you about our acquisition of the UK's leading gift experience business Buyagift.
First, I want to draw your attention to the disclaimer. Please take a moment to read it.
So today, we take a giant step forward in our journey to become the ultimate gifting companion. Buyagift is the UK's leading gift experience platform operating under two well-known brands, Buyagift and Red Letter Days, and is a highly complementary business to Moonpig.
The acquisition of Buyagift will deliver a step change in Moonpig's gifting proposition, adding thousands of
Moonpig Group PLC Proposed Acquisition of Buyagift Presentation Transcript
