Jun 29, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Presentation (Pre-Recorded)

Jun 29, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Nickyl Raithatha

Moonpig Group plc - CEO

* Andy MacKinnon

Moonpig Group plc - CFO



Nickyl Raithatha - Moonpig Group plc - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the Moonpig Group full-year results presentation. I'm Nickyl Raithatha, CEO, and I'm here today with Andy MacKinnon, our CFO. First, I want to draw your attention to the disclaimer, please take some time to look through it. In terms of the running order today, I'll give an overview. I'll turn to Andy to run through financial performance and then I'll give an update on our strategic progress.



This year was our first full year since the IPO. And we have delivered above expectations on every metric. Our revenues of GBP304 million are almost 30% higher than the target we set last year. And we have maintained a step change in our profitability, with EBITDA margin of almost 25%, significantly higher than pre-pandemic. Our gifting business