Jun 29, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation (Q&A)

Jun 29, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Nickyl Raithatha

Moonpig Group plc - CEO

* Andy MacKinnon

Moonpig Group plc - CFO

* Luke Allen

Moonpig Group plc - IR



Conference Call Participants

* Charlotte Barrie

J.P. Morgan - Analyst

* Andrew Wade

Jefferies - Analyst

* Jonathan Pritchard

Peel Hunt - Analyst

* David Hughes

Stifel - Analyst

* Paul Rossington

HSBC - Analyst



Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Moonpig's financial year 2023 full year results Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) We'll first open up to Nickyl Raithatha, CEO of Moonpig Group plc for opening comments. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand over to the Nickyl. Please go ahead, sir.



Nickyl Raithatha - Moonpig Group plc - CEO



Thanks very