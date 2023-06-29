Jun 29, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation (Q&A)
Jun 29, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Nickyl Raithatha
Moonpig Group plc - CEO
* Andy MacKinnon
Moonpig Group plc - CFO
* Luke Allen
Moonpig Group plc - IR
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Charlotte Barrie
J.P. Morgan - Analyst
* Andrew Wade
Jefferies - Analyst
* Jonathan Pritchard
Peel Hunt - Analyst
* David Hughes
Stifel - Analyst
* Paul Rossington
HSBC - Analyst
=====================
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Moonpig's financial year 2023 full year results Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) We'll first open up to Nickyl Raithatha, CEO of Moonpig Group plc for opening comments. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand over to the Nickyl. Please go ahead, sir.
Nickyl Raithatha - Moonpig Group plc - CEO
Thanks very
Full Year 2023 Moonpig Group PLC Earnings Presentation (Q&A) Transcript
Jun 29, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...