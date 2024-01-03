Murray Income Trust PLC December 2023 Update Call Transcript

Jan 03, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Charles Luke Murray Income Trust PLC-Senior Investment DIrector



Hello, everyone. I just wanted to provide you with an update on my income and at the moment, we have 52 holdings. Around three-quarters of the portfolio is invested in large cap companies and one-quarter in mid-cap companies. And our overseas investments represent 19% of the portfolio.



And being able to invest overseas is helpful in terms of finding interesting, high-quality companies and industries that are difficult to access in the UK. Examples of it in the portfolio would be L'OrÃ©al, the cosmetics; Novo Nordisk, diabetes and obesity care; and LVMH, the luxury goods; and Microsoft, the technology.



Turnover is generally low. So there haven't been any large shifts in positioning over the last few months. So we're still very much focused on maintaining a thoughtfully diversified portfolio. That's both from an income and capital perspective of a good quality companies with robust balance sheets and strong competitive positions, that are able to grow the earnings and dividends over the long term. For example, at the