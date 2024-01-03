Jan 03, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Charles Luke Murray Income Trust PLC-Senior Investment DIrector
Hello, everyone. I just wanted to provide you with an update on my income and at the moment, we have 52 holdings. Around three-quarters of the portfolio is invested in large cap companies and one-quarter in mid-cap companies. And our overseas investments represent 19% of the portfolio.
And being able to invest overseas is helpful in terms of finding interesting, high-quality companies and industries that are difficult to access in the UK. Examples of it in the portfolio would be L'OrÃ©al, the cosmetics; Novo Nordisk, diabetes and obesity care; and LVMH, the luxury goods; and Microsoft, the technology.
Turnover is generally low. So there haven't been any large shifts in positioning over the last few months. So we're still very much focused on maintaining a thoughtfully diversified portfolio. That's both from an income and capital perspective of a good quality companies with robust balance sheets and strong competitive positions, that are able to grow the earnings and dividends over the long term. For example, at the
Murray Income Trust PLC December 2023 Update Call Transcript
