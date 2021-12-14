NB Private Equity Partners Ltd Corporate Call Transcript

Dec 14, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Peter J. von Lehe - NB Capital Acquisition Corp. - President



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the NBPE Investor Update Call. This is Peter von Lehe, and I'm joined by my partner, Paul Daggett. As always, the presentation we'll be using today can be found on our website www.nbprivateequitypartners.com. We'll be showing the relevant slides on the screen as we go through the presentation. The data that we'll be using generally through the 30th of November and those private valuations are as of the 30th of September. At the end of the presentation, there will be a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions).



So NBPE has shown very strong performance in 2021. We're pleased to be able to provide you with this update and give you insights regarding the opportunities we see for NBPE going forward. NBPE's mission is investing in private companies to generate long-term growth. We accomplish that through the strength of Neuberger Berman's $80 billion private equity platform. Our platform allows us to cast a wide net to source