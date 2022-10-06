NB Private Equity Partners Ltd Capital Markets Day Transcript

Oct 06, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Peter J. von Lehe - NB Capital Acquisition Corp. - President



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the NB Private Equity Partners Capital Markets Day. I am Peter von Lehe, Head of Investment Solutions and Strategy for Neuberger Berman Private Markets. We are all experiencing challenging markets and unprecedented macroeconomic conditions. We are pleased to report, however, that the operating performance of NBPE's portfolio has shown real resilience.



We have an interesting agenda planned for today with the goal of giving you, the shareholders and prospective shareholders of NBPE, insights into our strategy, which has driven our performance, our current portfolio and prospects for the future. We will start with a few words from our Chairman, William Maltby. After that, my partner, Joana Rocha Scaff, will provide an update on the private equity market. My partner, David Stonberg, will give you an overview of Neuberger Berman's private equity platform and our co-investment business in particular. Paul Daggett and I will then give you an update on NBPE's portfolio. After that, Jennifer Signori will give an