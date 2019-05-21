May 21, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Joe D. Garner - Nationwide Building Society - CEO & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Nationwide Building Society's Results for the 2018-'19 Financial Year. I'm Joe Garner, Chief Executive, and with me on the call today are Mark Rennison, our Chief Financial Officer; Tony Prestedge, our Deputy Chief Executive; Chris Rhodes, Leader of Products and Propositions; and Robert Gardner, our Chief Economist. Also joining us is several other members of the Executive Management team including Andy Townsend, our Society Treasurer.



I'll take you through the highlights of the year and then ask Mark to expand on the Society's performance. We'd be very happy to take your questions at the end.



Our mutuality and the fact that we are owned by our members is what defines Nationwide Building Society. We were founded for a social purpose which we describe as building society nationwide supporting our members and their