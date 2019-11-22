Nov 22, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Joe D. Garner - Nationwide Building Society - CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to Nationwide Building Society's results for the first half of the 2019-'20 financial year. I'm Joe Garner, Chief Executive; and with me on the call is today is Chris Rhodes, our Chief Financial Officer. Chris is an Executive Director at Nationwide and took over from Mark Rennison when Mark retired last month. We also have with us Tony Prestedge, our Deputy Chief Executive; Sara Bennison, our Chief Marketing Officer; our Chief Economist, Robert Gardner; and Andy Townsend, Society Treasurer.



I'm going to take you through the key performance highlights, Chris will then drive into the detail, and then we'll take your questions.



Nationwide is a member-owned building society and as you can see on this slide, we've grown very strongly over the last few years with membership at a record high of almost 16 million members. Our primary purpose is building society nationwide, which describes our desire to contribute positively to the financial lives of our members and our wider communities. We run our society