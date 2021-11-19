Nov 19, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Joe D. Garner - Nationwide Building Society - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for Nationwide Building Society's First Half Year Results of the '21/'22 Financial Year. My name is Joe Garner. I'm the Society's Chief Executive. Also on the call with me are Chris Rhodes, our Chief Financial Officer; Sara Bennison, our Chief Products and Marketing Officer; Muir Mathieson, our Director of Treasury; and Robert Gardner, our Chief Economist.



As we look back on more than 18 months of the pandemic, I think it's fair to say that it's been a test of character for us all as individuals and organizations. As you know, Nationwide's character is defined by our mutuality, which means we are owned by our members and run in their long-term interests. We prioritized the needs of our members during the pandemic. We kept lending, and we're true to our core purpose and the needs of our members and communities.



Today's very strong financial results show the benefits of running a business that is strongly aligned with our members' interests. For background, over the