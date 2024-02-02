Interview with Ross Grier from NextEnergy Capital Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / NTS GMT

James Henry Carthew - QuotedData - Co-Founder & Head of Investment Company Research



Now, Ross, we've had you on the show before, but thanks very much for doing this again. And maybe you could do, as usual, just talk a little bit about the fund and what they are trying to do and then we get some questions, please.



Ross Grier - NextEnergy Group - COO & Head of UK Investments



Yes, that sounds good. Thank you for having me this morning. And so we can move on to the first slide. I thought it would be helpful just to revisit the NextEnergy Group.



So what we've built within the NextEnergy Group is a mission-driven organization that is driving towards a more sustainable future through the adoption of renewable energy. And we've built various different verticals within the business to allow us to have more than 300 specialists focused on each aspect of the value chain that allows us to drive significant value for our investors across all of the assets that we look after.



So first vertical, which you'll be most familiar with, is the NextEnergy