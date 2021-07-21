Half Year 2021 Nichols PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Andrew Milne - Nichols PLC - CEO



Andrew Milne - Nichols PLC - CEO

Good afternoon, everybody. And welcome to the presentation and thank you very much for taking the time out of, I'm sure, our busy diaries to attend the session today.



Okay. In terms of the format and structure for the next hour, I'm going to kick off and give you the key business messages that we would like to take away from the first half year results and then an overview of the strategies and the drivers that have driven those results. I will then hand you over to David, our CFO, who will take you through the detail of the numbers, and then I will just come back and round up with a quick