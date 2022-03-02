Full Year 2021 Nichols PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 02, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Presentation

Mar 02, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Andrew Milne

Nichols plc - CEO

* David Rattigan

Nichols plc - CFO



=====================

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Nichols PLC full-year results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions)



The company may not be in a position to answer every question they receive during the meeting itself. However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. These will be available via your Investor Meet Company dashboard, and we will notify you by e-mail when these are ready for your review. Before we begin, I would like submit the following poll, and if you'd give that your kind attention, I'm sure the company would be most grateful.



I would now like to hand you over to Andrew Milne, CEO, and David Rattigan, CFO. Good afternoon to you both.



Andrew Milne - Nichols plc - CEO



Good