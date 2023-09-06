Half Year 2023 Nexteq PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 06, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Nexteq Plc interim results investor presentation. Throughout this recorded presentation, investors will be in listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions)



Before we begin, I would like to submit the following poll. And I would now like to hand you over to CEO, Jon Jayal. Good afternoon to you, sir.



Jon Jayal - Nexteq Plc - Group CEO



Good afternoon to everybody. Thanks very much for dialing in to the Nexteq Plc first half 2023 results. I'm joined by my CFO, Johan Olivier.



So first thing, those of you that have followed the business in the past, I'm really pleased to say that we're announcing these results under our new brand called Nexteq. That new brand sets out our stall as a multi-sector engineering company that can supply product to customers and help them in the markets that we focus to outsource non-core parts of their product proposition.



Nexteq is an AIM-listed business. We have operate in selected markets, and we do that through a combination of a wide range of engineering skills, computer