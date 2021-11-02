Full Year 2021 Oncimmune Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Many thanks for joining us. Ladies and gentlemen, my name's Adam Hill, and I'm joined by Matthew Hall. We've both been with the company for approximately 3.5 years during which we've led very much a turnaround of Oncimmune, and focused the company not just upon early detection but also upon the support of pharmaceutical companies that are currently pursuing clinical trials, and that second part of the business is very much the growth catalyst for us moving forward.



I'm going to spend the next couple of minutes just talking about what we've achieved over the reporting period and