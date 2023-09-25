Sep 25, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc Interim Results Investor Presentation.



Christopher Gaydon - Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc - Investment Director



Okay. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for this presentation of ORIT's 2023 interim results. For those of you who don't know us, my name is Chris Gaydon, and I'm joined by David Bird. And together, we manage ORIT on a day-to-day basis.



I'd just like to start by pulling out a few features of the ORIT platform. So firstly, we consider ORIT to be the only genuinely diversified investment trust of meaningful scale amongst the renewable trusts. Last year, we entered into the FTSE