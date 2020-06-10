Jun 10, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Nigel S. Terrington - Paragon Banking Group PLC - Chief Executive & Director



So good morning, everyone, and welcome to our interim results. As you would expect, today we'll follow a different format from those of previous years. What we will give you, though, will be a lot of detail on the performance during this period. You'll get a lot of detail and analysis on the crucial area of the impairments and also a lot of color around current [trading and what customers are telling us at this time. There's a lot to go through, and we want to ensure there's plenty of time for your questions at the end.]



So if we turn into the slide deck itself, first of all, let's just talk about our priorities. At the outset, very quickly and very clearly, we set 4 key priorities which establish the framework for the way we manage the business through this crisis. These priorities, as you can see set out on the slide, were to support our customers and suppliers, to protect our people, safeguard our capital base and preserve the long-term value and franchise of the business.



As you go through the