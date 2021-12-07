Dec 07, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Nigel S. Terrington - Paragon Banking Group PLC - Chief Executive & Director



Good morning, and welcome to Paragon's 2021 Full Year Results Presentation. Today, we'll run through the results in detail as well as providing an overview of the trading environment, updating you on our strategy and our observations on the outlook.



But before we get into the detail, I'd like to spend a couple of minutes looking at the highlights of our results and our current priorities. Whilst the results announced today cover the year to 30 September, it certainly was a game of 2 halves. The first half where society and the economy were dominated by the effects and consequences of COVID-19, including periods of lockdown and restrictions, and the second half influenced by the economic recovery as GDP clawed its way back to levels approaching those last seen in 2019.



I'm absolutely delighted with the way our business has performed, not just its resilience during the depths of the pandemic but also in the way strong momentum has been created alongside the economic recovery and the way in which meaningful