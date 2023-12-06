Dec 06, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Presentation

Dec 06, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Nigel Terrington

Paragon Banking Group PLC - CEO

* Richard Woodman

Paragon Banking Group PLC - CFO



=====================

Operator



This presentation will commence shortly.



Nigel Terrington - Paragon Banking Group PLC - CEO



So a very good morning, and welcome to Paragon's 2023 full year results presentation. So today, as normal we will run through the financial and operational performance in some detail and provide you with our view on the outlook as well as, of course, leaving plenty of time for your questions afterwards.



But first, let me start with a few key messages. Our business model is designed to deliver above average risk-adjusted returns, driven by a superior understanding of the specialist markets in which we trade the products we offer, the services we provide and the customers we support.



The strength of our franchise is the product of a deep knowledge and