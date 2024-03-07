Full Year 2023 Pagegroup PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Kelvin John Stagg - PageGroup plc - CFO, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director



Good morning everyone, and welcome to the PageGroup 2023 full year results presentation. I'm Kelvin Stagg, Chief Financial Officer. On the call with me is Nick Kirk, Chief Executive Officer. Well, I will not read it through, I'd just like to make reference to the legal formalities that are covered in the cautionary statements in the appendix to this presentation and which will also be available on our website following the call.



Group delivered gross profit of just over GBP1 billion in 2023, which represents a decline of 6.3% in constant currencies against 2022. Our operating profit for the year was GBP118.8 million, down from our record year of GBP196.1 million in 2022, and our conversion rate was 11.8%.



Earnings per share was GBP0.244, and we ended the year in a strong financial position with net cash of GBP90.1 million compared with GBP131.5 at the end of 2022. This was after returning GBP100 million in dividends to shareholders and here. Today, we are proposing a final dividend of GBP11.24 per