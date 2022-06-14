Preliminary Q4 2022 Palace Capital PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 14, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Steven Owen - Palace Capital plc - Interim Executive Chairman



Good morning and welcome to this audio webcast of Palace Capital's results for the year ended March 31, 2022. My name is Steven Owen and I am the Chairman of the company. Joining me today in presenting these results are Matthew Simpson, Chief Financial Officer; and Richard Starr, Executive Property Director.



The agenda of this presentation is set out on slide 1, with the first item being the corporate update on which I will now comment on slide 2. The Board announced earlier this morning that Neil Sinclair, the company's Chief Executive Officer, had stepped down -- that I would assume the role of Interim Executive Chairman with immediate effect.



I was previously Non-executive Chairman following my appointments to the Board on January 1, 2022. The Board would like to thank Neil for his dedication, commitment, and contribution to Palace since 2010, and both the Board and staff of Palace wish him well.



On another note, you will recall that in the trading update released on April 6, the Board announced that in