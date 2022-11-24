Nov 24, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 24, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Steven Owen

Palace Capital plc - Interim Executive Chairman

* Matthew Simpson

Palace Capital plc - CFO



=====================

Steven Owen - Palace Capital plc - Interim Executive Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to this audio webcast of Palace Capital's half year results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. My name is Steven Owen, and I am the Chairman of the company. Joining me today in presenting these results is Matthew Simpson, Chief Financial Officer. The agenda is set out as shown.



But before I discuss the key highlights, I think these half year results can be summarized from two perspectives. Firstly, at an operational level, the company continues to make steady progress with its asset management activities as well as reducing its level of gross debt and its cost base. Operationally, the business remains robust.



Secondly, the commercial property market continues to be adversely affected, both in