Sep 01, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 01, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Lena Wilson
Picton Property Income Limited - Chair
* Michael Morris
Picton Property Income Limited - Chief Executive
* Andrew Dewhirst
Picton Property Income Limited - Finance Director
* Maria Bentley
Picton Property Income Limited - Chair of the Remuneration Committee
=====================
Unidentified Participant
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Picton Property Income Limited post AGM presentation. (Operator Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself. However, all questions submitted today will be reviewed with responses published on the Investor Meet Company platform where it is appropriate to do so.
I'd now like to hand you over to Chair, Lena Wilson. Good morning.
Lena Wilson - Picton Property Income Limited - Chair
Good morning, and welcome, everyone.
Picton Property Income Ltd Corporate Presentation Transcript
Sep 01, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...