Sep 06, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Chris Lee - The Pebble Group PLC - CEO
Welcome to Pebble Group's half-year 2022 results. We'll give you headlines of group numbers, then we'll dive into our individual businesses. I'm happy to take any questions at the end. My name is Chris. I'm the Chief Exec and been part of the business and the group, what it's evolved into for the last 22 years, and hugely supported by Claire, who's our CFO, and we've been together running the business for around 15 years or so.
And let's talk a little bit about the industry to start with and the industry we operate in and then from there go through our numbers and the individual businesses themselves. So the promotional products industry is much larger than a lot of people might think it's around about $50 billion industry overall. The reason why so launched is, all businesses, all sizes, sectors and geographies, I'm really proud of who they are and really enjoy using products to making emotional engagement with MES stakeholders. I might be their employees, their customers with general marketing purposes.
But again, any size, any type of business
Half Year 2022 Pebble Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 06, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...