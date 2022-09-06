Half Year 2022 Pebble Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 06, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Chris Lee - The Pebble Group PLC - CEO



Welcome to Pebble Group's half-year 2022 results. We'll give you headlines of group numbers, then we'll dive into our individual businesses. I'm happy to take any questions at the end. My name is Chris. I'm the Chief Exec and been part of the business and the group, what it's evolved into for the last 22 years, and hugely supported by Claire, who's our CFO, and we've been together running the business for around 15 years or so.



And let's talk a little bit about the industry to start with and the industry we operate in and then from there go through our numbers and the individual businesses themselves. So the promotional products industry is much larger than a lot of people might think it's around about $50 billion industry overall. The reason why so launched is, all businesses, all sizes, sectors and geographies, I'm really proud of who they are and really enjoy using products to making emotional engagement with MES stakeholders. I might be their employees, their customers with general marketing purposes.



But again, any size, any type of business