Full Year 2022 Pebble Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 23, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Chris Lee - The Pebble Group plc - CEO



Hi, everybody. Thank you very much for your time today, and I'd say, welcome. This is The Pebble Group's full-year results for 2022. Going to give you a sense of what's behind us in terms of our results, but also our strategy, what's in front of us in terms of direction and outlook.



So my name is Chris. I'm the Chief Executive of Peeble. I'm very proud to lead the team and do that. I've been with the business for over 20 years in various roles and sort of ownership structures. But kind of say, really proud to lead the business -- been here a long while and supported by Claire, our CFO.



Claire Thomson - The Pebble Group plc - CFO



Yes, I'm Claire, the CFO. Like Chris said, I'm very proud to be part of this team, and I've been here for 15 years. So it's a big part of my life.



Chris Lee - The Pebble Group plc - CEO



Okay. So we're going to talk you through about 20 minutes of a presentation. I'm very happy to take some questions at the end, but just kind of a bit of