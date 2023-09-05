Half Year 2023 Pebble Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 05, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Christopher Lee - Pebble Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thank you everybody for investing your time in us today. These are the half-year results for 2023 for The Pebble Group. My name is Chris Lee, I'm the Chief Exec of Pebble Group. And joined by, I think it's about 550 people in our business. So great quality. And one of them is with me today, Claire Thomson, our CFO.



We've been part of the business for -- well, myself, 23 year. Claire about 16. So really invest in that business emotionally, absolutely. But also, financially. And the management team, we have around about 9% of the share capital of the group.



In terms of how we're going to do things today, just going to give you a little introduction into the industry that we're part of. And then some highlights on the half-year results. And then Claire will take through some numbers. And then we'll go into each of the businesses, our businesses, Brand Addition and Facilis in turn. And we aim to be done in around about 20 minutes and take some questions at the end.



So we're Pebble Group, two businesses