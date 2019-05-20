May 20, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q1 2019 results conference call. I am Sandra, the chorus call operator. The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. George Crowe. Please go ahead, sir.



George Crowe - Partners Group Holding AG - IR Officer



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the quarterly investor conference call for Princess Private Equity. During the call, we'll provide an update on the NAV development and portfolio highlights of Princess as of the 31st of March 2019. The basis of today's call is the results presentation which you can find in the Investor Relations website -- Investor Relations section of the Princess upside. And also with us today is Felix Haldner, a partner of Partners Group and Director of Princess. Felix will take you through the results and then be happy to answer any questions in the Q&A.



We're also joined today by Carmela Mondino, an ESG professional of Partners Group. Now ESG is a subject that we notice of