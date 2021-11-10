Nov 10, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

George Crowe - Princess Private Equity Holding Limited - IR Executive



Thank you very much. So warm welcome from my side, too. My name is George Crowe. I'm a member of management in Partners Group's Client Solutions team and based in London. Also responsible for Investor Relations for Princess.



With me today is Felix Haldner, who is a partner at Partners Group and also represent Partners Group on the Board of Princess. So during the next 30 minutes or so, we'll talk you through the Q3 results. As mentioned, there will also be an opportunity for Q&A. So I encourage you to enter questions in the webinar tool as we go.



With that, I'll hand over to Felix who will