Aug 16, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Princess Private Equity Holding Q2 2022 Investor Conference Call and Live Webcast. I'm Ored, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) And the conference has been recorded. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Felix Haldner. Please go ahead, sir.



Felix Haldner -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A warm welcome to today's webcast.



As you know, I'm a partner with Partners Group and a Director with Princess Private Equity Holding. And I'd like to give you an update on what happened in the last quarter, the first half year and some of our views as to going forward.



As a reminder, the company, Princess Private Equity Holding, provides shareholders with an exposure through the direct private equity transaction flow of the manager of Partners Group. And whilst Princess invests predominantly in transactions that are led by Partners Group, it has also the