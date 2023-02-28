Feb 28, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Princess Private Equity Holding Q4 2022 Investor Conference Call and Live Webcast. I'm Poppy, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Felix Haldner.



Felix Haldner -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's a pleasure to give you an update on Princess's Q4 and partly, of course, last year. Everything is based on unaudited figures. So please bear with us. We'll publish the annual report in about 3 weeks from now.



As you have seen by the release, the RNS today will -- we have a number of news for you, but I'll walk through one-by-one. On the highlight side for Princess, certainly, we have a great portfolio that weathers the storm. Partners Group is a thematic investor and the Princess portfolio reflected. We are -- we have always the full investment level of anywhere between 95% and 100%.



As you have seen, we have reviewed the hedging policy and decided to unwind the currency hedging at the end of March.