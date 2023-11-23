Nov 23, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Sarah Page - Princess Private Equity Holding Ltd - IR



Good morning, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining Princess' 2023 third quarter results call. My name is Sarah Page, Investor Relations for Princess. And I'm joined today by Cyrill Wipfli, senior partner at Partners Group, and Craig Lyne in our London office from the capital markets team Partners Group.



Page 3 summarizes the Q3 developments. Princess' NAV grew to EUR15.12 per share, which is 2.4% in Q3 and a 6% increase year to date. Operational value creation was the main driver of