Deborah Frost - Personal Group Holdings PLC - CEO



Thanks very much, and thank you for you attending this first retail investor webinar that we've done. We're intending to make this a regular thing. So without further ado, I'll introduce myself and Sarah Mace. Sarah is our CFO and has been in position since the 1st of January this year.



She has a history with the Group. She was our Group Financial Controller before being promoted to interim CFO. And I'm delighted to welcome Sarah to the Board and her role permanently.



My name is Deborah Frost. I've been Chief Executive of the Group since February 2019. Obviously, a year into the job, it's not ideal to be part of the pandemic. But I think we'll be quite interested in things that we've been doing since then. So let me just give you a bit of background on the business. I appreciate that many of you know the business very well, I thought it might be