Sep 27, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Personal Group Holdings PLC interim results Investor presentation. Throughout this recorded presentation, investors will be in listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question received in the meeting itself. However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so.



Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll. I'd now like to hand you over to Deborah Frost, CEO. Good afternoon.



Deborah Frost - Personal Group Holdings PLC - Chief Executive



Hi there, thank you very much. Good afternoon, everybody. My name's Deborah Frost. I'm the Chief Executive of Personal Group, and I have with me my colleague, Sara Mace, who is the CFO of the group as well. And I'm just going to kick off a brief introduction, and then I'm going to hand over to Sarah, who will be able to give us an insight into the financials.



So here's a quick overview of our business. I appreciate some of you know business very, very