Half Year 2022 Petershill Partners PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 21, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Petershill Partners plc commenced conditional trading on the London Stock Exchange on September 28, 2021, on which date the initial acquisition of the portfolio of partner-firms by the company was completed. Financial results are presented on an IFRS basis, but alternative performance measures are used to reflect the underlying information and metrics that the