Nov 22, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Presentation

Nov 22, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Gurjit Kambo

Petershill Partners plc - Head of IR

* Robert Hamilton Kelly

Petershill Partners plc - MD

* Ali Raissi

Petershill Partners plc - MD



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* David McCann

Numis - Analyst

* Luke Mason

BNP Paribas - Analyst

* Mike Werner

UBS - Analyst

* Hubert Lam

Bank of America - Analyst

* Angeliki Bairaktari

JP Morgan - Analyst



=====================

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to Petershill Partners Q3 2022 Trading Update Call. (Operator Instructions) I'd like to advise all parties that today's call is being recorded and by remaining on the line you are representing to the company and Goldman Sachs that you are located outside of the United States and are not a US person as defined under Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933, or you