Nov 22, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Presentation
Nov 22, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Gurjit Kambo
Petershill Partners plc - Head of IR
* Robert Hamilton Kelly
Petershill Partners plc - MD
* Ali Raissi
Petershill Partners plc - MD
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* David McCann
Numis - Analyst
* Luke Mason
BNP Paribas - Analyst
* Mike Werner
UBS - Analyst
* Hubert Lam
Bank of America - Analyst
* Angeliki Bairaktari
JP Morgan - Analyst
=====================
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to Petershill Partners Q3 2022 Trading Update Call. (Operator Instructions) I'd like to advise all parties that today's call is being recorded and by remaining on the line you are representing to the company and Goldman Sachs that you are located outside of the United States and are not a US person as defined under Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933, or you
Q3 2022 Petershill Partners PLC Trading Statement Presentation Transcript
Nov 22, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...