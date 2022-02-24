Feb 24, 2022 / NTS GMT

Vicki Bradley - Pantheon International Plc - Head of IR & Communications



PIP's NAV per share grew by 22.1% during the six months to 30 November, 2021. Our net assets stood at GBP2.3 billion at the end of the period. The strong performance was driven by significant valuation gains in the company's input portfolio, and was broadly achieved across all types, stages, and region.



PIP's share price grew by 17.6% during the period. This compares to a return of 6.1% from the MSCI World Index, and 1.9% from the FTSE All-Share. Since PIP was launched in 1987, both its NAV and share price have significantly outperformed both of these indices.



Disappointingly, in line with the wider list of private equity sector, PIP's shares continued to trade at a discount to NAV. A number of marketing initiatives are underway to promote the positive features of private equity.



And we are also focused on increasing the profile of PIP, and broaden its appeal to a wide range of investors, including regular savers and those who may wish to invest smaller amounts. At the AGM shareholders approved the split