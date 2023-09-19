Half Year 2023 Portmeirion Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 19, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Mike Raybould - Portmeirion Group PLC - Chief Executive



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Portmeirion Group's 2023 interim results presentation. You have myself, Chief Executive; and David Sproston, our Group Finance Director. Let's start with some headlines and then I'll pass on to Dave, who will take us through some of the financial summary slides.



So in terms of an overview, our sales in the first half were down 3% year on year against a tough record of sales last year and against a backdrop of much tougher consumer markets generally around the world. The challenges we face was centered really in North America, which for us is the US and Canadian markets where our sales were 13% down, and that really reflected de-stocking from major customers against the backdrop of tougher consumer