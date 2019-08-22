Half Year 2019 Playtech PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Alan M. Jackson - Playtech plc - Non-Executive Chairman of Board



Good morning. Just a few seats left. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Playtech's 2019 Interim Results Presentation. I'm pleased to report that our core businesses have continued their strong performance, clearly demonstrating our technology leadership. Our Core B2B business delivered strong revenue growth in regulated markets, including double-digit growth in regulated markets outside of the U.K. I'll just pause for a sec.



Snaitech continued its impressive performance with a very strong H1 and continued to gain market share in the highly attractive Italian market. I'm also pleased to announce a further EUR 25 million share buyback program in addition to our interim dividend.



During the first half of the year, we continued to evolve the Playtech Board with 2 further nonexecutive director appointments. And I've also started Chairman succession planning to identify the right individual to oversee the next stage of Playtech's growth.



Given the group's continued strategic progress and growth of the core business