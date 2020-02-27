Full Year 2019 Playtech PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Alan M. Jackson - Playtech plc - Non-Executive Chairman of Board



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Playtech's financial results presentation for the year ended the 31st of December 2019. Our focus has been to fundamentally transform and refocus the group around regulated markets and high margin opportunities. Our Core B2B and B2C operations have made good operational progress in 2019, and management is taking decisive action in parts of the group that are underperforming. Our focus in recent years has been to improve the efficiency of our balance sheet to enable significant shareholder distributions. In 2019, we returned over EUR 100 million to shareholders, bringing the total return over the last 10 years to over EUR 1 billion. The search for my successor is nearing completion and will be announced in due course. With the continued evolution of the Board and a clear and proven strategy, I'm confident that Playtech will make further significant progress over the years to come.



Moran Weizer - Playtech plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Alan. Good