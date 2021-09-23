Half Year 2021 Playtech PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 23, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Chris McGinnis - Playtech plc - Director of IR & Strategic Analysis
Thank you. Welcome to Playtech's 2021 interim results presentation.
We have our Chairman, Brian Mattingley; our CEO, Mor Weizer; and our CFO, Andrew Smith. They'll be giving you an update on the business, followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) There's no Q&A facility on the webcast.
The conference call details can be found in the RNS we released this morning and also on our website.
With that, I'll hand over to our Chairman, Brian Mattingley.
Brian Roger Mattingley - Playtech plc - Non-Executive Chairman
Thank you, Chris. Good morning. And thank you, everyone, for joining us today for the interim results for 2021.
