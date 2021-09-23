Half Year 2021 Playtech PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 23, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Brian Roger Mattingley - Playtech plc - Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you, Chris. Good morning. And thank you, everyone, for joining us today for the interim results for 2021.

