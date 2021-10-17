Oct 17, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Trevor J. Croker - Aristocrat Leisure Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to today's presentation detailing Aristocrat's offer to acquire 100% of Playtech. My name is Trevor Croker, Aristocrat's CEO, and joining me today is Julie Cameron-Doe, Aristocrat's Chief Financial Officer; and Mitchell Bowen, Aristocrat's Gaming CEO and Chief Transformation Officer.



Before we begin, please note the usual disclaimer statement on Slides 2 and 3 of the presentation materials. Due to legal restrictions, we are unable to discuss the equity raising other than the basic terms, so we would appreciate it if no questions are asked on this call about the equity raising beyond the basic terms.



I'll now move to today's agenda on Slide 4. This morning, we'll be providing a summary of the offer to acquire Playtech, together with detail on Playtech's business, the strategic rationale for pursuing the acquisition, the characteristics of the combined group and details of funding arrangements, including an overview of the proposed capital raising. We will then comment on our trading