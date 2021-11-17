Full Year 2021 Aristocrat Leisure Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Trevor J. Croker - Aristocrat Leisure Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, and welcome to Aristocrat's financial results presentation for the fiscal year to 30 September 2021. My name is Trevor Croker, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Aristocrat. It is a pleasure to present Aristocrat's results today, along with Julie Cameron-Doe, our Chief Financial Officer. Also on the line for today's call is Mitchell Bowen, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming and Chief Transformation Officer; and Mike Lang, CEO of Aristocrat Digital. Thank you to everyone for joining us.



Turning to our agenda on Slide 2. Please note that the full details of the full year results are contained in the operating and financial review document released this morning. Today, we will step through the presentation deck, beginning with