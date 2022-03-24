Full Year 2021 Playtech PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Playtech 2021 Full Year Results Call. My name is Seth, and I'll be the operator for your call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand the floor over to Chris McGinnis to begin. Please go ahead, Chris.



Chris McGinnis - Playtech plc - Director of IR & Strategic Analysis



Thank you, operator. Welcome to Playtech's 2021 final results presentation. With me today are our Chairman, Brian Mattingley; our CEO, Mor Weizer; and our CFO, Andrew Smith. They will give an update on the business followed by a Q&A session. I'd just like to remind everyone on the call today that Playtech is currently in an offer period under U.K. takeover code and will be bound by those rules during today's call. (Operator Instructions) The conference call details can be found in the RNS we released this morning. With that, I will hand over to our Chairman, Brian Mattingley.



Brian Roger Mattingley - Playtech plc - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us today.