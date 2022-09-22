Half Year 2022 Playtech PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 22, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Moran Weizer - Playtech plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. First, obviously, I want to thank everyone who has been able to attend today for our first in-person results since before the pandemic. It's great to see so many familiar faces after all this time, really.



Turning now to Slide 3. In terms of the results, I'm delighted to report our fantastic H1 results, which include a record level of revenues for Playtech and very strong adjusted EBITDA of EUR 204 million.



The performance was driven by the Americas and Europe within the B2B division and Snaitech, which has evolved into a higher-margin, higher-quality business. For Snaitech, we are pleased to announce that we are setting a medium-term EBITDA target of EUR 300 million to EUR 350 million. I believe we have one of the best B2C management teams in the world, and I'm excited to work with them to expand this business in the future.



For those who are able to attend, you'll hear a lot more from the brilliant Snaitech team on the opportunities ahead at the investor event we are holding a little later