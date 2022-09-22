Playtech PLC Snaitech Investor Event Transcript

Sep 22, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Moran Weizer - Playtech plc - CEO & Executive Director



Allow me to introduce you to Fabio and the team. Obviously, Fabio will introduce the team. Me and Fabio go back a long time, right, Fabio? To 2007, probably, before the market started and we started basically having conversations about the combination of Playtech and Snai. I can say many years before as a concept as an idea that can really make a difference many years before we acquired the business. Maybe 3 years before, and -- but we always believe together that we can really make a huge difference to Snaitech and Playtech obviously, should we combine the efforts. And I'm happy to say that actually, it worked extremely well for us as a company, hopefully, for Snaitech and the team as well. And so without further ado, Fabio, my brother, my brother in arms, the floor is yours.



Fabio Schiavolin - Snaitech S.p.A. - MD, CEO & Director



You disclosed our history, our past. So now they all know that we are getting old together. But you are wearing glasses. I'm not.



Moran Weizer -