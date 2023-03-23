Full Year 2022 Playtech PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 23, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Moran Weizer - Playtech plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Firstly, I want to thank everyone for attending today. We are very excited to be able to first discuss our excellent results and then outline our B2B strategy in an Investor Day that follows straight after. For that, we will be joined by several members of the Playtech management team as well as a special guest.



Starting on Slide 2. I'll begin by taking you through the highlights before handing over to Chris McGinnis, our new CFO, who will take you through the financials and the outlook. I'll then finish by running you through our strategic priorities.



Turning now to Slide 3. I'm delighted to report a fantastic set of full year results, which include record revenues for Playtech and an impressive adjusted EBITDA of EUR 406 million, up 28% in the first full year post-pandemic.



The B2B division is now well-positioned across multiple growth opportunities with good momentum, as we head into 2023. The Americas division continues to deliver impressive growth, led by strong performances from our