Half Year 2023 Playtech PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Sep 07, 2023

Presentation

Sep 07, 2023



Corporate Participants

Chris McGinnis

Playtech plc - CFO & Director

Moran Weizer

Playtech plc - CEO & Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

* David Brohan

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, Research Division - Gaming and Leisure Analyst

* Edward Young

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Ivor Griffith Rees Jones

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

* Richard Paul Stuber

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst

* Roberta Ciaccia

Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Analyst

* Simon John Davies

Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Head of UK Midcap & Online Gaming Research



Moran Weizer - Playtech plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. It's good to see lots of familiar faces here today as well as